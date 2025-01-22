Police seize tons of illegal "love honey," a natural aphrodisiac that's far from natural

French customs officials have warned citizens to avoid "love honey" that's skyrocketed in popularity. The illegal substance is often marketed as a "natural" aphrodisiac but it's actually honey mixed with prescription drugs sildenafil (Viagra) and tadalafil (Cialis), and who knows what else.

"Since the quantity of adulteration is unknown, and the doses consumed are not recommended or quantified, the consumer takes significant risks by consuming this type of adulterated honey," officials stated.

The authorities say that they've seized 31,000 tons of the stuff coming in from Malaysia, Turkey, Tunisia and Thailand. For example, in November, authorities intercepted 860,000 love honey sticks at the port in Marseille.

"They arrive by sea, in containers in large quantities, or by express freight, in smaller volumes, following purchases on the Internet," officials state. (CBS News)



