Ridiculous executive order declares everyone "female"

MAGA's favorite gotcha has been "Define a woman!" Well, now we all are.

Looking to please a large number of jerks at once, the Trump Administration authored an executive order defining gender as being assigned at conception. Some MAGA loons want gender to be determined by the parts one is born with, while another group of MAGAs are very invested in "life starts at conception." When you put the two flavors of crazy together, what you get is an executive order that declares everyone in the United States of America to be "female."

Anyway, first of all, the EO posits: "Gender identity" reflects a fully internal and subjective sense of self, disconnected from biological reality and sex and existing on an infinite continuum, that does not provide a meaningful basis for identification and cannot be recognized as a replacement for sex. I am back at old Mills College, reading Marge Piercy again! Oh, wait, they think this is bad. They would like to do away with the term "gender" completely, and make everything about sex, and here is how they define that: (d) "Female" means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell. (e) "Male" means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell. Oh boy, fused gamete personhood! Except, no fused gamete produces anything at conception. All blastocysts/zygotes/embryos don't express any sex characteristics, and then they are female until about nine weeks' gestation, which is why men have nipples. In their hard-on to declare fetal personhood — "a person belonging, at conception" — they would appear to have defined everybody as either nonbinary/intersex, or legally considered female until they conceive a child. Sorry, males, you are no longer recognized in the United States. That's one way to solve sexism! Wonkette

