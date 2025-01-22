Talented artist turns thrifted and gifted textiles into creative outfits

I'm inspired by the work of 27-year-old artist Brooklyn Karasack, who, through her incredible vision and even more impressive sewing skills—that she learned as a child from her grandmother and that she enacts on a sewing machine inherited from her grandmother—transforms found, gifted, and thrifted textiles, clothes, napkins, placemats, curtains, shoes, and more into the coolest festival wear and everyday outfits.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based artist explains the motivation behind what she calls her "thrift flips" to CNBC:

"It's really fun to take the character that's in something from the thrift store and turn it into something new, take something that probably wouldn't be worn and would go to a landfill otherwise and give it a new life."

She wears her creations to music festivals and also sells them through "Controlled Chaos, " a clothing company she formed with her friend Mariah Allan to sell pre-worn festival outfits.

Not only are her outfits incredibly creative, the videos she makes showcasing them are extremely well-edited—she seamlessly moves from showing off each thrifted item to revealing their "flipped" new creation. It's mesmerizing to watch each transformation, one after the other. And it's so fun to see her wild creativity breathe incredible new life into old textiles. This is stylish, eco-friendly, conscious consumption at its best!

To see more of her work, follow Karasack on Instagram or YouTube, and explore her shop, "Controlled Chaos" here. And read more about her work in this interesting profile by CNBC's "Make It."