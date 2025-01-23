Add "random jumpscares" to sites you can't stop visiting

TabBoo adds "random jumpscares" to sites you specify. The idea is to make it risky to visit them, because a startling image might pop up at any moment. This, perhaps, will be more effective at behavior modification than simply blocking those sites.

"You're stuck in an addictive, endless loop, loading the same sites over and over again," write the creators, Justin and Brian Moore. "Install the extension and let aversive conditioning do the rest."

You can set the probability of jumpscares and choose whether they should be auditory as well as visual.

You may remember Moore from Dookie Demastered, posted previously here at Boing Boing. Looking at Justin's site, I find this brilliant idea: wider Pringles cans.

In 2016, Bo Burnham delivered an impassioned rant on the limited radius of a Pringles can. That performance has stuck with me since. Which is why I've created this very serious mockup of a Pringles can, but wider.

Some things fail to exist not because it would be unfeasible to make them, but simply because they don't want you to have nice things. Wide Pringles cans are a perfect example.

Previously:

• A website that only works offline

• Learn how synthesizers work at this simple fun website