Admiring Jakob Grosse-Ophoff's 'The Driller': a humorous, crafty take on nose picking

I adore this sculpture, "The Driller", by Jakob Grosse-Ophoff. The sculpture consists of a wooden head on a pole that is continuously picking its nose in a circular motion. The hand/arm that is doing the picking is on a motor, and spins round and round.

I love the humor, weirdness, and beautiful craftsmanship of this piece. The way that the sculpture's arm almost looks as if it's hovering on the table makes it even cooler. I've never seen such a charming depiction of nose-picking before.

Nose picking is generally looked down upon, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to stop this habit if it sparks joy for you. Some research shows that nose picking may even benefit the immune system and boost cognitive function. If you feel guilty about spending a few minutes a day picking your nose, just remember that this sculpture is perpetually picking his nose in a drilling motion with no shame.

