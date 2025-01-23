Netflix subscription price rising, again

Squid Game Season 2 must be doing well for them. 2025 has been a certifiable trainwreck so far, and we're not even a month in—but a Netflix subscription price hike is here to add fuel to the fire. Per Today:

A commercial-free, standard plan will jump from $15.49 per month to $17.99

A standard plan with commercials will go from $6.99 per month to $7.99

A premium plan will bump from $22.99 per month to $24.99 The new price points should take affect in the next billing cycle. Prices will also be raised in Canada, Portugal and Argentina. Netflix, which did not raise prices in 2024, told shareholders on Jan. 21 that revenue grew 16% last year, while it added more 19 million paid memberships in the last quarter of the year to surpass 300 million subscribers. The streamer also enjoyed more of a presence with live events, including the Logan Paul-Mike Tyson fight, coverage of "WWE Raw" and a pair of football games it carried on Christmas Day.

At the same time, Netflix announced redoubled efforts to crack down on password sharing, because we all know the most dangerous menace to society is me trying to watch the Great British Bake Off at the same time as my mom. Disney+ and Hulu have also followed suit, with Hulu specifically now boasting a higher price than a standard Netflix plan for some inexplicable reason. With streaming fees continuing to climb as services try to recoup the costs of their original shows and content being split across a growing number of said services, it's no surprise that some are turning to piracy to enjoy new shows. Do we really need twenty watered-down true crime documentaries for every Squid Game?