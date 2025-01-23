New UFO documentary features dozens of US government, military, and intelligence voices claiming "they're here"

The Age of Disclosure is a brand new documentary film about the UFO phenomena. It features nearly three dozen current and former US government officials—from spooks to military officers to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, and General Jim Clapper, the National Intelligence director in the Obama administration—weighing in on the topic.

Even presidents are operating on a need-to-know basis," Rubio says in the trailer below.

Directed by Dan Farah, the film premiers at SXSW in March.

According to the description, The Age of Disclosure "reveals an 80 year cover-up of the existence of non-human intelligent life and a secret war amongst major nations to reverse engineer technology of non-human origin. The film exposes the profound impact the situation has on the future of humanity, while providing a look behind-the-scenes with those at the forefront of the bi-partisan disclosure effort."

I want to believe.



Previously:

• AI-generated UFO video shows how fast visual truth is slipping away

• Enchanting UFO diorama

• The Pentagon has made more UFO revelations, but Canada's had a public UFO database for decades