Two numbers, one phone, zero drama for $19.99

Ever wished you had a second phone number without having to carry a second phone? Maybe you've had enough of sketchy Craigslist buyers or want to separate work calls from your personal life. That's why Hushed is such a handy app. You get to keep your personal number under wraps while still staying connected.

With a lifetime subscription, you can make private calls, send texts, and even customize your voicemail—all for just $19.99 (reg. $150) with code SAVE20. In reality, that's probably less than you spent on coffee last week.

Why would anyone need a second phone number if they don't need it for clients, you ask? For starters, keeping yourself safe in a sketchy world. Maybe you're selling an old couch online. Do you really want strangers to have your personal number?

Or maybe you're diving into online dating (good for you!), but you don't feel like handing out your digits to every match. That's where Hushed really shines. It's your digital buffer, giving you the privacy and control you deserve. Plus, you get to pick your area code so you can finally live out that dream of having a Hollywood number.

Hushed is also packed with features that make managing a second line no biggie. Each subscription includes a combination of 6,000 texts or 1,000 minutes annually, which is perfect for those work calls, late-night text convos, or negotiating a deal on that Craigslist guitar. And with Wi-Fi or data-based calling, you can forget about extra service charges.

The app lets you customize your voicemail (no generic robo-voice here), forward calls to your main line, and manage everything from one sleek interface. It's all the perks of a second phone without the headache—or the expense—of an extra phone contract.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line for just $19.99 (reg. $150) when you use code SAVE20 at checkout through February 2.

