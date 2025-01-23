Woman encounters "monster" while fishing with a hotdog

When this woman decided to go fishing by holding a hotdog into the water with her hand, she didn't realize what she was signing up for. This video shows the shocking moment that a massive monster fish springs up out of the water and swallows not only the hotdog, but the woman's hand too. Luckily, she was able to remove her hand (still attached to her arm) from the fish's mouth.

I'm not sure I'd be able to be anywhere near a lake or ocean for a long time if this happened to me. The fish in this video is like something from a creature feature. I thought it was going to pull the woman into the water, along with the hotdog.

I'm sure this is a story that never gets old for her to share with friends. It's good that she has this awesome video for proof of this bizarre experience. This is one of those things that would be hard to believe if it wasn't on film.

