Wombats love squishmallows, too

Squishmallows appeared on the scene in 2017 and folks are still, nearly a decade later, clamoring for those soft and squeezable stuffed animals. More styles are dropping all the time—here's a peak at some new ones that are being marketed for Valentine's Day—and it looks like there's no end in sight for their popularity.

We all know that humans of all ages adore them, and so do doggos of all shapes and sizes. But what happens when a Squishmallow is introduced to an adorable wombat named George who lives at a wildlife rescue in Tasmania, Australia? Well, it's not a big surprise that George, seemingly just like every other living creature who encounters a Squishmallow, has quickly become a huge fan.

Watch this sweet video of George playing with his Squishmallow, climbing all over it, jumping on it, and snuggling with it. The video was taken at East Coast Natureworld, a wildlife sanctuary in Bicheno, Tasmania, that took in George after his mother was hit by a car. The wonderful footage was captured by Tasmanians Rochelle and Wally Dare, who run "Let's Go Dare," a Tasmanian travel blog, and who recently published the travel guide, "Undiscovered Tasmania."

George seems to love his Squishmallow as much as my dogs Henry and Jax love theirs! I want to see more animals playing with Squishmallows—someone point me in the right direction, please! And enjoy watching silly George and his fluffy toy!



Previously:

• Wombats get the zoomies, too!

• Wombats curled up in tiny beds under a Christmas tree

• Rescued baby wombat gets a gentle massage

• Watch a wombat-sized research robot burrow into marsupial holes

• I am not eligible to be a wombat walker, and I am heartbroken

• Adorable baby wombats grow up and successfully released into the wild

• Sunday was International Wombat Day, so join me in celebrating these awesome marsupials!

• Why wombat poop is shaped like a cube