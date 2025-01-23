X CEO laughs as Elon cracks Nazi jokes

Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Supportive as ever, Linda Yaccarino, Elon's choice to run his personal social media network, offered the world tears of laughter as she shared her boss's Nazi jokes.

LIKE BOING BOING BUT NOT THE ADS?
CLICK HERE TO GO AD-FREE!

Let this settle the whole question of what was a nazi salute and what is "from my heart to the world."

To obfuscate intent, Lets take a closer look shall we?
byu/Jack_Digital intherewasanattempt

The ADL finally stopped understanding Musk's Nazism.

Previously:
MAGA cultists insist Elon wasn't making a Nazi salute
Elon Musk has turned Twitter into X: the Internet's Nazi bar
'Who Goes Nazi?' This 1941 spot-the-fascist game could come in handy soon