X CEO laughs as Elon cracks Nazi jokes

Supportive as ever, Linda Yaccarino, Elon's choice to run his personal social media network, offered the world tears of laughter as she shared her boss's Nazi jokes.

Let this settle the whole question of what was a nazi salute and what is "from my heart to the world."

The ADL finally stopped understanding Musk's Nazism.

