A "Game of Thrones style" wall of ice is on the move

An iceberg the size of Rhode Island is in motion. Dubbed "A23," the world's largest and oldest iceberg calved from Antarctica's Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986 but remained grounded until 2010. After breaking free, A23's slow journey north was delayed again by an ocean vortex that kept it spinning for months. The giant iceberg began heading north again in December, straight for South Georgia Island.

"The iceberg itself is colossal and it stretches from horizon to horizon," [British Antarctic Survey physical oceanographer] Meijers said Thursday of the 130-foot (40-meter) tall mass. "It's a huge wall, a Game of Thrones style wall of ice that towers above the ship. With some waves breaking against it and if you get a bit of sunshine coming through, it's really dramatic." AP News

The island's human population is small—only about 30 researchers—but it is home to millions of breeding pairs of seals and penguins. If the megaberg collides with the island, the wall of ice could make it harder for parents to return to feed their hungry chicks and pups, with disastrous results.

Previously: This "Iceberg Meme" is a wonderful tour of cursed computing