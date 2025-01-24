Coyote found hiding behind the fine cheeses at Chicago Aldis

A coyote, having made a nagivational error somewhere, was seen nestled behind a selection of fine cheeses within a refrigerated display case at a Chicago-area Aldis. Staff called for help, and in this video, you can see animal control officers pulling the coyote out from behind the shelves.

I've heard of frogs and bugs being found in the produce section of a grocery store before, but never a coyote. This was an adult male coyote, and is pretty big looking. This event must have been scary for everyone involved, including the coyote.

I hope the coyote is doing ok since it was found. I can't imagine browsing the cheese section, only to find a pair of large animal eyes looking back at me. The coyote is so cute though, I'd have had a hard time not petting it.



