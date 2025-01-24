Denmark Prime Minister surprised to learn Trump really does want Greenland in "horrendous" phone call

The Financial Times reports that Trump threatened Denmark's prime minister in a "horrendous" 45-minute phone call. From the reportage, you get the impression that Mette Frederiksen hadn't considered the possibility Trump was serious about Greenland and wasn't briefed on how to address the subject.

Five current and former senior European officials briefed on the call said the conversation had gone very badly. They added that Trump had been aggressive and confrontational following the Danish prime minister's comments that the island was not for sale, despite her offer of more co-operation on military bases and mineral exploitation. "It was horrendous," said one of the people. … "The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode," said one person briefed on the call. Another said: "The Danes are utterly freaked out by this."

The FT's anonymous source is presumably the Trump administration and this reflects their perception of the call. European politicians really can't wrap their heads around this sort of thing. When you hear them talk they still have no vocabulary for it beyond concern and consensus and consultations. He might say "tomorrow two thousand U.S. Marines land in Nuuk" and she might wonder "why would they go there?"