Man lost eyeball to cancer so he made a replacement that's a flashlight (video)

Brian Stanley is a creative machinist in Southern California. After losing one of his eyes to cancer, he used his maker ingenuity to fashion a replacement. However, his titanium cyborg eye is actually a flashlight that, he says, is "used for showing, instead of seeing." Video below!

The eye is switched on and off when Brian waves his finger ring in front of it.

