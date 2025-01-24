Pretending to be an AI and pranking people with "generated" images

AI seems to be taking over the world with no end in sight, but at least one man – no, one hero – is fighting back. Comedian Ben Palmer, best known for pretending to be things he's not to hilarious effect, has returned. This time around, he's created a fake image-generating AI to meet the needs of those too lazy to use Google Images and fulfill their requests to the letter.

It is, of course, just Ben sitting at his computer and putting his MS Paint skills to work. Almost better than the images themselves are the reactions of the unsuspecting users – it's not his fault that you weren't more specific! Personally, I think that boat explosion picture looks badass.