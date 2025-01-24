Subpixel Snake calls for a microscope just to play

Patrick Gillespie created Subpixel Snake, an implementation of the classic Snake game that uses the RGB sub-pixel color elements of an LCD display.

"It's so small that you need a microscope to play it correctly," he writes.

You can play the game at the link above, but even a magnifying glass might not be enough if you have a high-DPI display! The code is on GitHub. The trick is to set the color of the whole pixel to determine exactly which subpixel elements are lit; it depends on RGB in a ⦀ geometry.

Previously:

• 1px-wide font

• NanoFont, a 3×4 pixel font with 'legible' 2×2 lowercase glyphs