Trimming faceplates to fit in odd spaces is easy

I spent several years wondering what to do about some switch and outlet boxes in odd locations. You can cut the plastic faceplates with a strong pair of scissors.

My home renovation occurred during the pandemic in 2020. There was a lot of confusion and panic at times, as this early 1900s craftsman kit home had been rented out by a landlord who did minimal maintenance for decades and decades. Electrical outlets were cut into spaces that make sense for use and access but not for logical placement. I have a few where the faceplates won't fit unless you jam them under the trim or cut them. For some reason, I was sure I needed a saw to cut the faceplates, and it'd be a lot of fiddly measuring. It took about 10 minutes to clean up 4 or 5 outlets and switches.

Faceplates are cheap, and if you have scissors that'll spatchcock a chicken, they'll cut the flimsy nylon faceplate just fine.

