UnitedHealthcare names new CEO after last one shot dead

Who wants to be the CEO of a company so hated its last CEO was shot dead in the street? Weeks after Brian Thompson was murdered, allegedly by Luigi Mangione, the health insurance giant has found an answer in "company veteran" Tim Noel.

Mr Noel "brings unparalleled experience to this role with a proven track record and strong commitment to improving how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners," UnitedHealthcare's parent company UnitedHealth Group said. A manhunt ensued for days as police worked to identify who was responsible in the December killing, which happened outside a Manhattan hotel where the CEO was staying.

If your premiums are up, consider the position went from from "literally no personal security" to "accompanied at all times by a private army." The company already makes a killing from Americans with health problems: its revenue rose to $400 billion last year, 8% more than 2023, and it expects revenue to rise to $450 billion this year.