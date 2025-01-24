Watch the mental gymnastics of a MAGA in denial

This is a fantastic explainer of how "You are always paying the tariff," but the MAGA tries everything he can not to understand.

A professional international import/export tradesperson joined Walter Masterson in explaining how tariffs work to a MAGA who insisted on a magical, nonsensical version of global economics. Watch as the MAGA actively tries not to understand what he is being told. Also, enjoy as he attempts to change the conversation at every opportunity, but the two will not let him.

Did the MAGA actually learn anything, or did they just want to get out of dodge?

