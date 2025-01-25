Protestors project Elon's Nazi salute onto Tesla plant

The world doesn't seem quite ready to let Elon Musk move on from the salute he made at Trump's inauguration. It's already been adopted by anti-Musk protestors, who projected it onto a Tesla plant in Berlin ahead of the impending federal election.

Campaigners from German group the Center for Political Beauty and British activists Led by Donkeys shared pictures and footage online of the protest action they said they had staged late Wednesday. The word "heil" is seen projected onto the factory near Berlin in the font of the automaker's logo, to spell the message "Heil Tesla", a reference to the Nazi greeting that honoured Adolf Hitler. Philipp Ruch, founder of the Center for Political Beauty, said in comments to AFP that Musk had given "a Hitler salute, just like American neo-Nazis have been practising for years".

Aside from the obvious parallels to Germany's own history, Musk's actions are of particular interest there because of his support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party. Classified by the current German government as neofascist extremists, AfD is merely the latest stop on the way down Elon's alt-right rabbit hole – and with his base willing to bend over backwards to excuse him, there's no sign of that descent coming to an end.