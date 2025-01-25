Republican representatives are trying to get Trump a third term already

Remember Congressman Andy Ogles? The right excused Trump's talk of a third term as a harmless joke just a few short months ago, but the mask has come off now he's in office again. Rep. Ogles is spearheading an effort to get that third term in the bag, having just officially introduced a resolution to extend the Presidential term limit.

The language of the proposed amendment reads as follows:

''No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.''

"President Trump's decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years. He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation's decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal. To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms. This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs," said Congressman Ogles.