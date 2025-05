Heads up on an upcoming screening of a very unique presentation: Wim Wenders' PINA in 3D. It's on Saturday, February 1, at the Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles. Presented by Dance Camera West, 3-D SPACE, and the Philosophical Society, the screening begins at 7 pm.

Shot in stunning 3D, this remarkable visual experience and vivid representation of modern dance pioneer Pina Bausch's art was directed by Wim Wenders.

Grab your 3D glasses and get tickets!