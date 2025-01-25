Shaved cats look misshapen but adorable

When cats get shaved for medical reasons, they have to endure a period where they look bizarrely misshapen (but still adorable) until their fur grows back. These photos show what these shaved cats look like. Luckily, the cats have no idea that they look like oddly-proportioned cartoon characters.

Above is a mildly-misshapen (if exceedingly displeased) cat. The first photo in the linked series, though, is the wildest one, for obvious reasons. The cat has its midsection shaved, and is stretching out vertically and looking out the window. Somehow, the lack of fur in the middle makes the cat look shockingly long. I hope his tummy isn't too cold!

From Instagram:

"Vets sometimes have to shave cats when they need to be treated for certain medical issues. There are various reasons to shave a cat, some of them being medical procedures, matted fur, and treatment for skin conditions."

