Shopping list app tracks the price of eggs and other essential foods

If you want to track the price of eggs, which is still somehow very high, right from your shopping list, Inflatacart has you covered. The iOS-only app, developed by data visualization studio Pitch Interactive, shows year-over-year price changes next to the items on your shopping list.

Image: Pitch Interactive, Inc.

You can drill down further on the data and get a chart with five years of historical price information. The data is pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which we can only hope will continue to exist in these uncertain times.

Image: Pitch Interactive, Inc.

Pitch Interactive's site also has a visualization of the current COVID-19 cases in the United States. My home state of New York has three times as many cases as the number two state, New Jersey, so that's fun.

via FlowingData



