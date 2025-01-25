Vintage toy catalog drawings more fun than the toys

These vintage toy catalog drawings and descriptions are so incredible that I would happily buy a book full of them without any of the actual toys present (although I'd be beyond excited to also own some of the toys). The instagram account that shared these vintage gems is Dan Goodsell (@ticktocktoys2), who shares lots of wonderful things like toys, comics, food packaging, and ephemera from the past. Something about the simplicity of these illustrations with the funny toy names and description makes them all extremely appealing.

Some of the names of the toys advertised here are "Clown with Cigarettes", "Squeeze Kitty", "Assorted Fish", and "Poo Poo Cushion". It took me a minute to understand what was meant by "Poo Poo Cushion", and the name had me laughing so hard that I couldn't read the caption. I finally figured out that this was just another name for a "Whoopie Cushion".

Can I please get one of each? The surprise of seeing what the real toy looks like once it comes in the mail seems like an enthralling gamble. This catalog alone is endlessly fun.



