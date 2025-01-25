Zuckerberg's bow hunting skills: more BS than bullseye

Mark Zuckerberg, who has famously leaned into his masculine management style, is caught lying about his masculine achievements on a masculine podcast.

This is pathetic. Zuckerberg is just making stuff up on the fly about hunting. No one would care if he told the truth and said he likes to hunt but doesn't know much. Zuck pays experts to guide him, and with all that money, whatever! I love to fly fish and am happy to pay a guide to take me and my Sage 4-piece backpackers, a 5wt rod, and old Abel reel trout fishing. No shame in having an expert help me read the water or just get me to it.

