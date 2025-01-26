Even record-breaking snow can't stop the music in New Orleans

Last week New Orleans (and much of the south) received record-breaking amounts of snow, with some areas of the city reporting up to a foot! This is a far cry from the half an inch the city received when it last snowed in 2004! It's even more than the 10 inches that was recorded at one snow-reporting site in New Orleans 1895, although it didn't quite hit the 14.4 inches recorded at a different site in the city in 1909. Still, as CBS News reports, "no one alive in the area has ever seen this much snow."

The snow wreaked havoc on the city and caused a great deal of chaos, including precarious road conditions and road closures, extreme and dangerous cold temperatures, and cancellations of schools, work, flights, events, and more. Thanksfully, as the temperatures start to rise, roads are opening, plumbers are working overtime to fix burst pipes, boil water advisories are being lifted, and local bakeries are reopening and catching up on King Cake orders.

In the middle of all of this disruption, some folks were also taking advantage of the historic snowfall to get out and play in the streets, make snow people, and go sledding. Luckily for those of us outside of the area, many folks also shared cool photos and videos of the city covered in snow—it's so absolutely beautiful!

Some of my favorite videos from the snowstorm showcase musicians in the French Quarter braving the snow to play for themselves and for passers-by—Enjoy them, below! Of course, New Orleans wouldn't let the snow stop the music! As New Orleans-based musician Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes said in a video he uploaded of himself playing the accordion in the snow, "Don't let that snow stop your Zydeco!"