Man eats only YouTuber-branded food for a week

At some point, influencers started deluding themselves into thinking they should have any say on what their audiences put into their bodies. Mr. Beast's ill-fated burger chain was only the tip of the iceberg, unfortunately. It seems every YouTuber with a following and a gnawing hole inside them that can only be temporarily quieted with their audience's money is branching out into food. Logan Paul's disgusting Prime energy drink, Hot Ones-branded Hot Pockets, coffee from every right-wing podcaster there is… the mind boggles.

In a modern twist on Super Size Me, comedian and Youtuber Kurtis Conner (who has yet to sell any branded food) underwent the borderline masochistic challenge of eating only YouTuber food for an entire week.

As one might expect from an adult man suddenly pivoting to the diet of a hyperactive 9-year-old boy, it doesn't go great for him. Kurtis suffered through his own personal Beast Games, all the while reviewing each item of food he consumed and using the opportunity to ask whether we really need so many food products from people who aren't remotely qualified to put them out. The answer is a resounding no, of course, but if Mr. Beast didn't sell knockoff Lunchables how would he hire more employees to abuse?