Kristi Noem disses JD Vance — not once but twice

First, former Gov. Kristi Noem stood up Vice President JD Vance, who sat around for 25 minutes waiting to swear in the new Homeland Security secretary before he gave up and left.

Then, after finally breezing into the White House 40 minutes late, with no one to swear her in, Noem was shuttled over to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' house, where she dissed Vance a second time.

"It was made even more meaningful by being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at his home," Noem Xitted, referring to the fact that the ceremony was performed by Thomas rather than Vance.

"Thank you, President Trump for putting your trust in me to help keep America safe," the puppy-slayer added. To which, I'm sure, 14-month-old Crickett would disagree, if he were still alive today.

