Scientists watch in real time as microplastics block blood vessels in mouse brains

Tiny plastic particles lodge in mouse brains and block blood vessels, scientists discovered using real-time imaging that revealed how these microplastics travel through the body.

In a study published in Science Advances and reported in Nature, researchers used advanced fluorescence imaging to watch microplastics move through living mouse brains. The particles, smaller than 5 millimeters, were consumed by immune cells that later became trapped in the brain's blood vessels, creating traffic jam-like blockages.

It's "like a car crash in the blood vessels," explains lead researcher Haipeng Huang from Peking University in Beijing. The team used a specialized microscope to peer through surgically implanted windows in the mice's skulls, tracking fluorescent polystyrene spheres – the same plastic found in many household items and toys. Within just three hours of mice drinking plastic-laced water, glowing immune cells appeared in their brains. Some blockages cleared naturally, while others persisted for the entire four-week study period.

The findings add to mounting concerns about microplastics, which have already been found in human brains, livers, gonads, and kidneys.

