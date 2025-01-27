Dizzying video of snowboarder and skier both landing world's first 2340 spins (video)

Six and a half spins in the air. That's what constitutes a 2340, a dizzying track landed by both a snowboard and skier for the first time on record. At the X Games in Aspen, snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara of Japan stomped it on Friday while Italian skier Miro Tabanelli achieved it on Saturday. Video below.

Make me nauseous just watching it. They both won gold in their categories… obviously.

