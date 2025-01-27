The easiest way to stop sniffling and smelling your coworker's lunch is with this air purifier

TL;DR: Save 50% on the VentiFresh Eco Plus, a portable personal air purifier that banishes germs and bad odors for $43.99 (reg. $88).

Do you find yourself coughing or struggling with a runny nose when you're in the office? It might be because you're getting sick (yuck), but more likely than not, it's because the air in your office is filled with germs that are tickling your throat and nose. Here's an easy solution: the VentiFresh Eco Plus!

This minimalist, personal air purifier might just banish germs and microorganisms in the air—and get rid of the weird smell of your coworker's lunch. It's smaller than a coffee cup, so you can bring it to the office, use it at home, or have it with you at a hotel where you're staying. Grab it while it's half off, now just $43.99 (reg. $88).

There's a reason why the VentiFresh is so effective—and fully funded on Indiegogo. It's because it uses NASA-inspired technology to purify and freshen the air around you, whether you're at an Airbnb or working in the office. With a 2nd generation UV catalyst core, it'll decompose germs and odors through a natural photosynthesis process, breaking down germs fully instead of just catching or masking them.

You'll get an extra air purification boost with its UV-C light, which sterilizes microorganisms, and the UV-A light, which banishes airborne bacteria for good. The space-inspired technology might sound a little intense, but it's seriously so easy to use this personal air purifier. Here's how:

Plug in the USB cable on VentiFresh Eco Plus.

Pair your air purifier via USB to a power bank, laptop/computer, or power outlet. Since it doesn't require anybatteries, you won't have to worry about charging it!

Place the included gel pad on the bottom of the VentiFresh for easy installation (this step is optional).

Press the On/Off button and select from Quiet Mode or Turbo Mode, depending on the level of air purification you want!

Ready to breathe a whole lot easier?

Grab the VentiFresh Eco Plus personal air purifier while the price has been slashed by half, now just $43.99 while supplies last.

VentiFresh ECO PLUS: Next-Gen Odor Eliminator (Oakwood)

Only $43.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.