These cats didn't want to be shaved

Over the weekend, Popkin here at Boing Boing posted about shaved cats that look adorable. After conducting further research into the matter, I have confirmed that the primary emotional mode of the shaved cat is in fact outrage. The articles of evidence follow below.

This cat is not only dismayed by the shaving that has occured but is contemplating revenge. This photograph is proof not only of future orientation in felines but also that their plans involve murder. ded pixto/Shutterstock

This image captures a powerful moment in the emotional journey from passive humiliation to imminently-active fury. Santi Nanta/Shutterstock

Not all cats are driven by violent anger. Chumbles here cannot believe what you have done to him. Chumbles trusted you. Chumbles will not retaliate, but his disappointment in your conduct is insuperable. lev.studio/Shutterstock

This cat hasn't even been shaved yet, but knows what is about to happen and wants no part of it. This cat has seen it all before. If it is not yet committed to acts of violence, it at least wants a better job done than last time. KIRYAKOVA ANNA/Shutterstock

A complexity of emotions gives this cat's visage the depth of a renaissance painting. Pussy is captured at the liminal moment of insight—they are to be shaved and there is nothing that can be done about it. Suspended between defiance and despair, Pussy's dignified countenance reflects the viewer's own inner struggle for meaning. Amorn Suriyan/Shutterstock.

The deed has been done and the barber—the butcher!—has departed. Nothing more can be said; it wasn't that bad. And yet thoughts of vengeance cling to the moment like unswept clippings. Marina Shvedak_nice foto/Shutterstock.

Not all responses are extreme or destructive. A deeper and more comtemplative wrath may, in the long run, yield greater results than a moment of all-consuming fury. Santi Nanta/Shutterstock.

On the other hand, sometimes an image captures that last thing that the photographer ever saw. otsphoto/Shutterstock

"You call this a shave? I have been shaved by the experts and you, sir, are no expert." Cavan-Images/Shutterstock.

"I have been shaved by an expert." lfstewart/Shutterstock.

This cat is angered not at the fact that it has been shaved but at the manifest ineptitude of the stylists. And now you presume to blow dry me? Get that contraption out of my face. AJSTUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock.