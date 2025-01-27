These cats didn't want to be shaved

This cat is clearly not interested in how cute you think it is. Its displeasure is quite apparent. Further attempts to shave this cat would be ill-advised. otsphoto / Shutterstock. otsphoto / Shutterstock
Over the weekend, Popkin here at Boing Boing posted about shaved cats that look adorable. After conducting further research into the matter, I have confirmed that the primary emotional mode of the shaved cat is in fact outrage. The articles of evidence follow below.
