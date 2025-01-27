Tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas is "largest" in U.S. history, says report

An "unprecedented" outbreak of tuberculosis has hit the state of Kansas, according to USA Today, making it "the largest in recorded history in the United States." Most of the cases have broken out in Wyandotte County and Johnson County.

"Currently, Kansas has the largest outbreak that they've ever had in history," said Ashley Goss, the Kansas Department of Health's deputy secretary.

The state has recorded "67 active cases" of TB — a bacterial disease that affects the lungs — and "79 latent infections" as of Friday, according to The Independent. But there could be more cases around the corner, according to KDHE spokesperson Jill Bronaugh, who warned, "This outbreak is still ongoing, which means that there could be more cases."

From The Independent:

Two strains of the infection exist, namely an active infection which can cause nausea and is contagious, and a latent infection which is the opposite of the former: non-contagious and does not cause sickness. … If a person catches TB, it can be treated with antibiotics and shortly after starting treatment, the active infection will no longer be infectious to others. … KDHE advised that local health departments were working with each TB patient to identify possible close contacts who may also have contracted the disease.

And from USA Today:

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium that typically affects the lungs, according to KDHE. People with an active infection feel sick and can spread it to others, while people with a latent infection don't feel sick and can't spread it. Tuberculosis is spread person-to-person through the air when a person with an active infection coughs, speaks or sings. It is treatable with antibiotics. State public health officials say there is "very low risk to the general public."

"CDC remains on the ground with us to support. That's not a negative," Goss said. "This is normal when there's something unprecedented or a large outbreak of any kind, they will come and lend resources to us to help get a stop to that. We are trending in the right direction right now."

