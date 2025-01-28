9% of people use this dangerous PIN — are you one of them?

Your four-digit PIN is your secret shield guarding your phone, bank account, and other services — but millions of people are using the exact same code. Of course, 4 digits only allows for 10,000 different PINs, but according to data analyzed by cybersecurity experts and reported in ABC (Australia), people often rely on the same predictable PINs, leaving them vulnerable to hackers and thieves.

The most popular offender? 1234, which accounts for a 9% of all PINs analyzed from leaked databases. Close behind are "1111" (1.6%) and "0000" (1.1%), followed by birth years like 1986 and patterns like 2580 (a straight line down a phone keypad). Even attempts to "mix things up" backfire — like 1342, which shuffles the obvious sequence but still ranks as the fourth most-used code.

Why do we default to these risky numbers? Humans love patterns: repetition (2222, 4444), anniversaries (2512 for Christmas), or keyboard geometry (4321, the reverse of 1234). But convenience comes at a cost. With just five guesses, a thief has a 1-in-8 chance of cracking your PIN. And if you're reusing codes like "password" or "123456" for actual passwords? The risk skyrockets.

The irony? Even cybersecurity agencies aren't immune. Journalists visiting the UK's National Cyber Security Centre were once given 1234 as a temporary access code — proof that bad habits are everywhere.

If your PIN is on the "most wanted" list (looking at you, 1986 enthusiasts), switch it up! Avoid dates, repetition, and keyboard patterns. Opt for random numbers or use a memorable phrase (e.g., 2918 for "2nd cat's birthday").

