Apparently, Elon Musk's Nazi salute was a bridge too far even for his AI child. X's Grok AI was previously suspected of harboring the woke mind virus, but now it's gone further pulled a complete 180 on its creator. The first recorded instance of Grok calling Elon a bad person recently went mind-boggingly viral, but that's only the tip of the iceberg.

Aside from that same question being reposted countless times across Xitter, Grok is all too willing to bring receipts too. Asking it to elaborate (as I did just to verify this) will have it run through the laundry list, from his labor practices to the environmental impact of all that debris he throws into our atmosphere.

Note that there's nothing in there about his recent Nazi turn, though – maybe Grok needs a little more time to research whether the emerging neofascist party is bad or not.