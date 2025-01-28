Fake Reddit pages are serving up malware

Reddit can be an excellent source for answers, but the site's internal search is notoriously unhelpful. Users often go to Google and search for the "search term Reddit" instead. Bleeping Computer reports that hackers are exploiting this with hundreds of fake Reddit and file-sharing pages.

On the fake pages, the threat actor is abusing the Reddit brand by showing a fake discussion thread on a specific topic. The thread creator asks for help to download a specific tool, another user offers to help by uploading it to WeTransfer and sharing the link, and a third thanks him to make everything appear legitimate. GET BOING BOING AD-FREE

The downloads contain the Lumma Stealer malware, which targets sensitive information stored on the user's computer. Users can protect themselves by using the search operator "site:reddit.com" in Google searches and closely scrutinizing URLs. The fake sites all have the subdomain reddit or wetransfer, but point to different .org or .net domains.

