Fantastic trailer for 50 years of SNL music

This trailer for SNL's 3-hour-long marathon tribute to their musical guests is fun to watch.

This is fun and upbeat, and all I need to remember is the incredible history Saturday Night Live has had, hosting musical guests and silencing them.

