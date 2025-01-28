First-class flights and Disneyland: Inside the 1970s federal energy scandal

When first-class flights and trips to Disneyland show up on a federal energy conservation contract, eyebrows tend to raise. Yet these controversial expenses were just part of a larger dispute that erupted over a 1970s public service campaign meant to help Americans save energy during the oil crisis.

The Federal Energy Administration (FEA) had awarded a $675,000 contract to The Advertising Council in 1973 to create public service announcements encouraging energy conservation. The campaign, produced by volunteer agency Cunningham & Walsh under the theme "Don't Be Fuelish," gained an estimated $85 million in donated media exposure over two years.

But by 1975, FEA officials began questioning expenses, including first-class airfare that cost $1,720 more than coach flights. The trip involved filming at Disneyland — which itself raised concerns about necessity. Other questioned costs included hotel bills, film screening charges, and various travel expenses totaling $18,985.

The Ad Council explained that union contracts required first-class travel for film crews. "There was always a tremendous pressure put on Cunningham and Walsh to perform on an urgent and immediate basis throughout the entire contract period," they noted in response to the audit. "Our creative and production work was always on a priority completion basis as if it were a wartime effort. Demands were frequent and at times excessive. Many things were initiated without proper ref;ection on our own established procedures and policies not to mention stated Government policies. The first class air travel was one of these situations."

A subsequent General Accounting Office audit found no fraud. The controversial Disneyland footage was verified as being used in approved public service announcements. The audit determined that $11,351 of questioned costs were allowable, while $4,336 were not. Another $3,296 remained unresolved.

Despite the controversy, the "Don't Be Fuelish" campaign reached millions of Americans during a critical period of energy shortages, delivering its message at a media value that far exceeded its contested costs.

