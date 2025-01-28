Psylocibin retreat featuring a tour of Downtown Eugene sued

A dissatisfied customer has sued Oregon-based Mandala Journey Work LLC for failing to provide a peaceful four-day experience at a "tranquil" home with strolls in the forest. Instead, the lawsuit alleges, the trippy retreat included a crowded AirBNB and a motor tour of Downtown Eugene, which is just a bad trip. Literally and figuratively.

Instead, Silva says she found herself in an Airbnb so small that one of the other retreat participants had to sleep in a common room, making it off-limits after bedtime. Worse yet, Mandala failed to reserve the Airbnb for the third night, she alleges, so participants had to rush through a "morning sound ceremony" in order to check out on time and move to another one.

"The new Airbnb was not spacious, did not even have a dining table, did not have a backyard with privacy from neighbors, and was far from tranquil, as defendant had advertised," Silva claims. "Defendant's retreat also failed to provide plaintiff access to outdoor activities in the forests surrounding Eugene as advertised. Instead, defendant took plaintiff and the other attendees into the yard of the first Airbnb, later took them to a city park, then killed time by driving them around downtown Eugene."