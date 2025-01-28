Scientists create mice with two fathers

Researchers at Beijing's Chinese Academy of Sciences have used the gene-editing technology CRISPR to create mice from two fathers. CRISPR is a powerful genetic editing tool that allows scientists to precisely modify DNA by cutting and replacing specific genetic sequences. Its applications range from treating genetic disorders, developing more-resilient crops, and may lead to new therapies for cancer and other diseases.

Eventually, gene jockey Zhi-Kun Li and colleagues hope to try the technique on primates—although not humans. (Not yet, anyway.)

From MIT Technology Review:

To start, the team cultured cells with sperm DNA to collect stem cells in the lab. Then they used CRISPR to disrupt the 20 imprinted genes they were targeting. These gene-edited cells were then injected, along with other sperm cells, into egg cells that had had their own nuclei removed. The result was embryonic cells with DNA from two male mice. These cells were then injected into a type of "embryo shell" used in research, which provides the cells required to make a placenta. The resulting embryos were transferred to the uteruses of female mice. Out of more than 164 "bi paternal embryos" that were transferred, only seven were born alive. While they did survive to adulthood, they weren't particularly healthy though. They had enlarged organs, shorter lifespans than regular mice, and were unable to reproduce.

This kind of gene editing in humans "would not be acceptable," Li says, "and producing individuals who could not be healthy or viable is simply not an option."

Previously:

• Scientists have successfully performed CRISPR gene editing in a live human body for the first time ever

• Scientists accidentally made a vicious mutant attack hamster

• For the first time ever, scientists finally crack the code for editing marsupial genes

• Chinese scientist who edited babies' genes has been fired and may face criminal charges

• Russian CRISPR scientist announces new controversial effort to edit genes that cause deafness