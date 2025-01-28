Watch as a surfer rides a massive wave (video)

A few weeks ago, Santa Cruz, California surfer Alessandro "Alo" Slebir rode an enormous wave at Mavericks.
Alo Slebir (Santa Cruz, California, USA) slides through the vortex of a potential World Record wave at Mavericks, off Half Moon Bay, California on December 23, 2024. He was towed into the wave by Luca Padua. Video by Blakeney Sanford (ski driver Bennett Williams. A contender in the 2024/25 Big Wave Challenge.YouTube/BigWaveChallenge
