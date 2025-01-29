Billionaire Nicole Shanahan threatens GOP senators by name: vote for RFK Jr. or "I won't play nice" (video)

In true MAGA fashion, billionaire Nicole Shanahan threatens a long list of senators — including Republicans — who do not vote to confirm the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"The two candidates I helped elect, Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff, please know I will be watching your votes very closely," said Shanahan — RFK Jr.'s former running mate — referring to today's confirmation hearing, followed by a vote. "I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future health of America's children."

The Silicon Valley attorney then called out other senators — as well as Lisa "Markovsky," whoever that is — telling them to step in line and vote for the anti-science Trump-pick, because if not, she won't "play nice."

"And more than that, I also want to say to Senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Lisa Marko[w]sky, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Thom Tillis, James Lankford, Cory Booker, John Fetterman, Bernie Sanders, and Catherine Cortez Masto: This is a bipartisan message and it comes directly from me," continued the new sheriff in town, before fleshing out her threat.

"While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't," warned Shanahan. "If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election, and I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me." (See video below.)

Welcome to American "democracy" in MAGAland.

Via Mediaite

