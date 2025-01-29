British compilation relives America's 1960s folk rock boom

Sometimes it takes a foreign source to represent your own music back to you… I'm looking forward to this new compilation of groovy American 1960s folk rock recordings, brought to you by a British label.

"A new collection celebrating the U.S. folk-rock movement is coming from the U.K.'s Cherry Red Records. Jingle Jangle Morning: The 1960s Folk-Rock Explosion arrives on March 21, 2025, with 74 tracks across three CDs from the company's Strawberry imprint..

The collection features recordings from such stars as Bob Dylan, the Byrds (whose recording of Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man" includes the lyric in which this title is named), the Lovin' Spoonful, the Mamas & the Papas, Buffalo Springfield, and Linda Ronstadt.

The label's announcement describes it as "the most thorough compilation that has ever been assembled of a major movement that transformed popular music, including hits, rarities, and deep cuts from a huge spectrum of artists"."