Condoms blow up in Trump's face, Elon's space rescue, and other stupid things

Trump has made lying statements about condoms, sent Elon on a space rescue mission to right Biden's wrongs, and solved all of California's problems in the blink of an eye.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams must be relieved! Rather than continue with NASA's plans to bring them home in late March using a SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, President Donald Trump has dispatched Elon Musk on a rescue mission, hoping everyone makes it home safely, apparently even Elon!

Trump speaking about California reminds me of the times he's talked about grocery shopping, another thing he knows nothing about. No magical tap in Northern California could have alleviated the disaster in Southern California. Scheduled maintenance of some pumps by the Army Corps of Engineers is not the US Military invading the Soviet Socialist Republic of California. VoterID disproportionately disenfranchises minorities, and we will not have it.

"The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond," he wrote. "The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!" The California Department of Water Resources responded on X, denying the claim. "The military did not enter California," officials wrote. "The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful." OregonLive

In praising his freeze on Federal funding, convicted felon Trump's lies about stopping aid for condoms to Hamas blew up in his face. Attempting to brag that the process was uncovering things Americans would really hate, they just made some stuff up.

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that people in Gaza were using condoms provided by the United States to make bombs. .. "And that process we identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas, 50 million," he added. "And you know what's happened to them? They've used them as a method of making bombs. How about that?" A CNN fact check found no evidence that the White House halted $50 million in condom funding for Gaza.

