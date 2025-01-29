MAGA Rep introduces bill to carve Trump's face into Mount Rushmore

In a valuable use of Congressional time, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill to chisel Donald Trump's likeness onto Mount Rushmore, alongside lesser past U.S. Presidents like Lincoln and Jefferson.

The lack of Trump's face on the monument has been the number one problem to solve in America. Luna dropped urgent legislation on Tuesday with the rallying cry "Let's get carving!"

"I've officially introduced legislation to put President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore," Luna posted on X. "His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition."

The bill comes hot on the heels of other bills introduced to pay fealty to the greatest man on Earth. Just last week, North Carolina Rep. Addison McDowell tried to rename Dulles Airport after Trump, while Tennessee's Andy Ogles went for broke with a bill to let Trump run for a third term.

Even Trump himself seemed surprised by the Mount Rushmore enthusiasm. Back in 2020, when reports surfaced that his team had inquired about adding presidents to the monument, he called it "Fake News" — though he couldn't resist adding that it "sounds like a good idea to me!"

