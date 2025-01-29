Major fire on passenger plane in South Korea forces 176 people to evacuate flight (video)

A plane carrying 176 people caught fire right before taking off from a South Korean airport Tuesday night, forcing all passengers to evacuate. Stunning footage shows the entire top of the Air Busan plane charred as firefighters work to extinguish the fire. (See video below, posted by AP News.)

The flight, headed to Hong Kong, was still on the ground at the Gimhae International Airport in Busan when its "rear parts" caught fire, reports AP News. The cause of the fire — which took around one hour to put out — isn't immediately clear.

Everyone on board — including 169 passengers, six crew members, and an engineer — used the plane's emergency slide to safely evacuate the plane, with three people suffering "minor injuries."

