Martha Stewart gets "in the nude" in titillating new MAC ad, and her fans eat it up (video)

Martha Stewart is a tease as she gets "in the nude," and wow, she wears it well.

While slurping up a strawberry, dripping honey, sniffing her lipstick, and sampling other luscious delectables, Martha Stewart gets down and flirty for a new MAC makeup ad. And, as she whispers into the camera wearing a nude robe to match her nude makeup, it's easy to forget that the coy 83-year-old powerhouse is, well, 83. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Needless to say, her fans are eating it up. "Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha," said one commenter on MAC's Instagram, where the ad was first posted, while another joked, "Now we're all pregnant."

Some of the other fanatical comments include, "This is the only f*cking good thing I've seen all day;" "This is the most iconic video I've ever seen;" "The way I gasped at the honey scene…;" and "Martha…this is amazing. You are the greatest. PERIOD!" And, while there's plenty more where these came from, almost every commenter seems to agree: "I love you, Martha!!!"

"What gets me in the nude?" Martha Stewart posts thirst trap video. pic.twitter.com/uIojWMqrRh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 29, 2025

