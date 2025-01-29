Newt brigade helps adorable critters cross the road safely

In the fall of every year, migrating newts cross Chileno Valley Road in Sonoma County, California. Newts are making their way from the lake, where they began their lives as tadpoles, to the forest, where they will spend the next five years. When it's time to breed, the newts head back across the road in the opposite direction.

Unfortunately, newts are slow, and many don't make it. The fantastically named Chileno Valley Newt Brigade is trying to save as many adorable amphibians as possible. The all-volunteer force heads out in the evening with flashlights and walkie-talkies. [via NPR]

Volunteers photograph the newts and other amphibians, note the species, the date and time, and the direction the animal is going. The volunteer carries the animal across the road in the same direction it was traveling and places it on the road shoulder in the County right-of-way. Volunteers typically work from 5 to 8 pm. On "Big Nights", they will stay longer. Chileno Valley Newt Brigade FAQ

The organization is seeking funding to research a more permanent solution to help migrating amphibians cross the road safely. Some possible options are improving existing culverts or creating a tunnel specifically for them. Other than a small grant, the Brigade is funded by its volunteers. Donations to the Brigade assist with their work and fund research.

